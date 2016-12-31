Scribd

Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Weather Forecast
Saturday Today Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday
It is forcast to be Clear at 7:00 PM PST on December 31, 2016
Clear
57°/40°		 It is forcast to be Chance of Rain at 7:00 PM PST on January 01, 2017
Chance of Rain
47°/37°		 It is forcast to be Chance of Rain at 7:00 PM PST on January 02, 2017
Chance of Rain
47°/37°		 It is forcast to be Chance of Rain at 7:00 PM PST on January 03, 2017
Chance of Rain
49°/43°		 It is forcast to be Rain at 7:00 PM PST on January 04, 2017
Rain
49°/42°		 It is forcast to be Chance of Rain at 7:00 PM PST on January 05, 2017
Chance of Rain
52°/43°

Word of The Day

RSS Dictionary.com Word of the Day

Quote Of The Day

Do not try to fight a lion if you are not one yourself. — African Proverb

Daily Horoscope

Get your Horoscope Click Here

Trending Now

RSS Google Hot Trends

  • Alabama football, Ohio State football, LSU football, ...
    Alabama football Ohio State football LSU football Happy New Year 2017 Images Amber Alert Feliz Año Nuevo 2017 Kim Burrell Conor McGregor Istanbul New Year Quotes Premier League Donald Trump Twitter Feliz Ano Nuevo Duke Basketball Happy New Year 2017 Pictures William Christopher Rose Bowl 2017 Auld Lang Syne Rose Bowl Parade 2017 Dalvin Cook New Years Eve Day […]

Stock Market

Stock Quotes

NASDAQ5383.12  chart-48.97
S&P 5002238.83  chart-10.43
^NYA11056.8984  chart-17.4316
PFE32.48  chart-0.01
GOOG771.82  chart-10.97
MSFT62.14  chart-0.76
INTC36.27  chart-0.39
2016-12-30 17:15

Socialize

Current Ads

left Pause Right
 
5 tips to bring organization to your post-holiday chaos

5 tips to bring organization to your post-holiday chaos

You have plenty of goals for 2017. Maybe you…

5 parent tips for picking the right video games

5 parent tips for picking the right video games

With new game consoles, mobile devices and interactive experiences…

4 Tips for Better Sleep

4 Tips for Better Sleep

It’s no secret sleep is critical to one’s overall…

8 stress-free family travel tips for dads

8 stress-free family travel tips for dads

Family travel is a great way for everyone to…

New Jersey-grown collard greens? Yep

New Jersey-grown collard greens? Yep

Less than an hour south of Philadelphia, deep in…

5 holiday entertaining tips for space and budget conscious hosts

5 holiday entertaining tips for space and budget conscious hosts

The holidays are all about spending time with friends…

5 tricks to a happier, less stressful holiday season

5 tricks to a happier, less stressful holiday season

Americans have a love-hate relationship with the holiday season.…

Time-saving kitchen hacks for the holidays

Time-saving kitchen hacks for the holidays

No matter how big or small the group, gathering…

Breaking the cycle of reactive healthcare

Americans are living longer than ever, and while we…

Women: One type of cancer you have the power to prevent

Women: One type of cancer you have the power to prevent

The type of cancer that used to be the…

Maintaining heart health around the holidays

Maintaining heart health around the holidays

As we approach the holiday season, conversations about health,…

Feel-good lunches: How to bust the fast food blues

Feel-good lunches: How to bust the fast food blues

If you’re like many Americans, you’ve had days when…

Tips for a happy, healthy holiday season with your dog

Tips for a happy, healthy holiday season with your dog

It’s that time of year again, where you celebrate…

Feed backyard birds this season for the greater, global good

Feed backyard birds this season for the greater, global good

When you fill your bird feeders and put fresh…

Plastic prosthesis helps one dog live a better life [Video]

Plastic prosthesis helps one dog live a better life [Video]

Sorry, but your browser does not support the video…

4 ways you can help your cat with asthma

4 ways you can help your cat with asthma

Humans aren’t the only ones that can suffer from…

5 easy ways to keep your family comfortable during a power outage

5 easy ways to keep your family comfortable during a power outage

Losing power at home is inconvenient. When it happens,…

What to do when a senior loved one wanders

What to do when a senior loved one wanders

Virtually all parents have experienced the terror of looking…

At-home first-aid tips to manage the stress of caregiving

Nearly 10 million adults over the age of 50…

5 ways guys can enhance their lives today

Guys, it’s nearly that time of year again! The…

Bolt's Tool Talk

Antique Tool Talk

Antique Tool Talk

ALLIGATOR ALLEY Well, folks, here we are open for business and ready for another exciting day at Bolt’s Antique Tool Museum, so come on in. Sure glad…

October 9, 2012No Comment

Gardening Column

Gardening with Alex

Gardening with Alex

Gaia’s Gifts In the 1970s, scientist James Lovelock and microbiologist Lynn Margulis developed a theory called the Gaia Principle, which proposes that Earth is an ancient, living…

November 5, 2012No Comment

Louis Here

Good Company to Perform in Oroville on February 24, 2015

Live On Stage, Inc. and the Oroville Concert Association announce Eight-piece multi-genre retrospective as part of their 2014 – 2015 Concert Season Good Company is a collective…

February 1, 2015No Comment

Newcomer

Call Me The Newcomer

Call Me The Newcomer

You know what I truly like about this time of year?  I like cleaning out my closet of summer clothes, and unpacking my winter wear.  I get…

October 29, 2012No Comment

The Busy Mom

The Busy Mom

The Busy Mom

Fun Ways to Burn Off Those Calories from Thanksgiving Dinner I have been working hard this year to try and lose weight, and as all of us…

November 12, 2012No Comment

Share This Page

Search in Archive

Select a date
Select a category
Search with Google

Events Calendar

<< Jan 2017 >>
MTWTFSS
26 27 28 29 30 31 1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31 1 2 3 4 5