Five-Star Caribbean Resort Caters to Every Taste

(NewsUSA) – Many of today’s travelers seek a sense of community and connection at their destinations. Travelers seeking a Caribbean getaway with a welcoming feel and local flavor need look no further than the Bay Gardens Resorts on the beautiful island of St. Lucia.The Bay Gardens Resorts properties are ideally situated to take advantage of the best restaurants, activities, and events that the community of St. Lucia has to offer. For example, the month of October featured the Saint Lucia Arts & Heritage Festival, and included music, theater, lectures, art exhibitions, and street parties, all conveniently located in nearby Rodney Bay Village for easy access by Bay Gardens guests who booked its Creole Heritage Special.The feeling of community at Bay Gardens Resorts is mirrored in the resort’s local ownership, which conveys a different vibe than a large, international chain resort.Throughout its 25-year existence, the award-winning resort chain has been dedicated to sustainably developing its St. Lucian society. Participating in the St. Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association’s Virtual Agricultural Clearing House (VACH) and its farm-to- table approach when designing menus have fostered better linkages with local farmers.As a Green Globe Gold Member, environmental responsibility plays a vital role in business affairs conducted by the brand. Additionally, the company invests in the growth of its local economies as most of the staff and management are local, highly expert and experienced in fielding questions, planning events, and providing customer service for everyone from business travelers to wedding parties to families with small children.The Bay Gardens Resorts family of properties has something for every taste.Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa, for instance, offers an all-inclusive experience that caters to those seeking plenty of sand and surf, as well as spa indulgence. Guests staying seven nights or more who opt for this option not only get the best value with access to the Rodney Bay Dine Around Program and an opportunity to dine at affiliated restaurants, but also significantly assist in contributing to the community.The resort also includes a business center, wedding gazebo, and on-site water park.By contrast, the Bay Gardens Hotel and Bay Gardens Inn provide luxury and pampering in intimate, boutique-style settings."Cherishing a long tradition of unmatched Caribbean hospitality, our hotel in Rodney Bay, St. Lucia, has built a reputation on friendly service, stylish accommodations, and unforgettable scenery," according to the website for the Bay Gardens Hotel, and this combination of service, style, and scenery applies to the other properties.A new addition to the Bay Gardens family is Bay Gardens Marina Haven, a 35-room space located within a botanical garden adjacent to the Rodney Bay Marina.Want to be right on the water? Consider the Waters Edge Villas, a pair of private villas with luxury amenities and marina views.Both the Waters Edge and Marina Haven provide complimentary shuttle service to the other Bay Resorts properties, so guests can take full advantage of the larger community of Rodney Bay, with its nightlife, shops, and restaurants.Visit baygardensresorts.com for more information.

