Heartwarming Holiday Programming Arrives on UPtv

(NewsUSA) – Can’t get enough Christmas movies? If you are already hauling out the holly, you don’t have long to wait before UPtv, television’s family-friendly source of holiday entertainment, launches its biggest Christmas season yet. The uplifting, cheerful, and fun slate of programs includes 10 movie premieres over 60 days leading up to Christmas, plus a return of the GilMORE the Merrier Gilmore Girls marathon during Thanksgiving week.This season kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on October 27 with the appropriately titled A Christmas Movie Christmas, in which Christmas movie fanatic Eve and her cynical sister Lacy find themselves trapped inside their own Christmas movie and none of the usual rules apply as they try to find a way out of picture-perfect Christmas Town and back to the real world."We’re thrilled about the mix of stories in the movies viewers will see on UPtv this season," says Amy Winter, general manager and executive vice president for UPtv."UPtv’s holiday lineup celebrates what we all love and adore about Christmas – love, friendships, family and laughter (and, of course, baking!) – while still reflecting on the true meaning of the season," she emphasizes."We also invite families to celebrate Thanksgiving week on UPtv with the return of the 4th annual GilMORE the Merrier celebration, hosted by Scott Patterson." Patterson, who played Lorelei Gilmore’s love interest, Luke, on the hit show Gilmore Girls, presents GilMORE the Merrier starting with the first episode on Sunday, November 24 at 9 p.m. ET and continuing through all seven seasons for 24 hours a day before concluding at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 1.Other original movies to look for this season include Christmas with a Prince: Becoming Royal, premiering Sunday, November 3 at 7 p.m. ET. This sequel to last season’s hit Christmas with a Prince, follows Dr. Tasha and Prince Alec as they plan a wedding amidst palace intrigue. In Rock N’ Roll Christmas, premiering Sunday, November 10 at 7 p.m. ET, an estranged mother and daughter reunite to write the perfect Christmas song to bring their family back together.From music to measuring spoons: Christmas Cupcakes premieres on Sunday, November 17 at 7 p.m. ET and focuses on rival sisters who must team up in a national baking contest to win the grand prize and save the family bakery.These are just a few of the original movies offered by UPtv this holiday season. UPtv’s holiday programming emphasizes heartwarming moments for making holiday memories and reminds viewers of the importance of family, friends, and the true meaning of Christmas.For more information, visit uptv.com, or find UPtv on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Uptv, on Twitter on @Uptv and on Instagram at UP_TV.

NewsUSA Entertaining