Remote Possibilities: Where Mobility and Productivity Meet

(NewsUSA) – There is a revolution that has been taking place for quite some time in the business world, and it’s changing the way workers use the telephone and companies do business. Chances are you’ve heard of it. It’s called Internet telephony, and experts agree that, among other things, it has made office PBX systems obsolete while increasing employee productivity by allowing a very mobile workforce to stay connected to their business lines, no matter where they’re working from or which device they’re using. In short, this not-so-new technology is making the phone system digital in a way that takes advantage of the Internet and of any phone or computer attached to it. To that end, Switch, a San Francisco-based communications company, is taking the cloud-based business phone concept to the next level by creating a system that can be integrated with Google Apps and, most recently (and notably), Microsoft Office 365. “Work is a thing you do, not a place you go,” said Craig Walker, CEO of Switch Communications. “We understand the value of mobility and giving people control over the tools they need to be productive, and Switch is designed with them in mind.” For Office 365 users, this latest development by Switch can accelerate employee productivity by integrating with Outlook mail, Outlook calendar and LinkedIn. Users can log in with their Microsoft credentials, have their Outlook contacts instantly synced, have their calendar and email integrated so they can see the most recent shared emails and appointments when on a Switch call, and have instant access to the always-current corporate directory. Ease of administration is critical for a business of any size. Switch’s design makes it easy to sign up in less than a minute using dropdown menus to let you set up a virtual receptionist for your company, set business hours to keep your cell phone from ringing at night or on holidays, record custom greetings, add department lines and more. “Regardless of productivity suite, platform or size — your business can be an enterprise or a three-person shop — with Switch your phone system and your experience is and should be the same: easy-to-use, scalable and with the flexibility of a true cloud service.” The cost for companies of any size is a mere $ 15 per month per employee, including a free company number and unlimited domestic calls and texts. “Switch makes sense for anyone who realizes their business phone system that serves a desk is broken,” says Walker. Visit www.switch.co or call 844-9-SWITCH to learn more.

