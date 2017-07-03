Kinetic Sculpture in 4 Movements

May 4 – August 4, 2017, 10:30 – 5:30 Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon

Sculpturesite Gallery is excited to present new kinetic sculptures by four artists: Jeff Kahn, Jeffery Laudenslager, Troy Pillow and John Tyler now on display and on our website! Additionally, we have released a short video in our series Inside the Sculptor's Studio which explores their design and fabrication.

Jeff Kahn explores balance and gravity and the way almost imperceptible air currents interact with his sculpture. "Gravity, something thought to make things fall, is the motivating force and what holds these kinetic sculptures together," says Kahn. "The best part is assembling the finished sculpture and watching how it takes on a life of its own, often moving in ways I hadn't anticipated."

Jeffery Laudenslager is a master illusionist. He tricks our minds with ever-changing geometries and his kinetic works in titanium and stainless steel are animated, yet contemplative. The geometric shapes often juxtapose and interact in surprising ways, gathering speed then slowing to a hover. "It's like watching silk," said Laudenslager during the interview at his studio for the video. "The weightlessness is part of the magic!"

Troy Pillow's kinetic sculpture designs are influenced by his keen observation of nature: the structure of trees, the outer shapes of leaves, birds, fish, and the human form. Of the four kinetic sculptors in this group, he is the only one who incorporates color, which he painstakingly mixes to serve his purpose – adding a delightful lightness to the work and a pleasing pop to the garden or public space.

John Tyler's work is influenced by his spectacular, remote setting in the Santa Lucia mountains, where he cuts, welds, grinds, machines and threads all the parts he incorporates into his sculptures using solar power. Tyler, who taught math for several years and has built a small aircraft from scratch, says his favorite subject in college was physics and therefore, "I get to apply my college degree to my life's work."

