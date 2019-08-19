University Students Compete for Top Prize in Global Trading Competition

(NewsUSA) – CME Group’s 15th Annual Trading Challenge is kicking off, and university students from all over the world will put their trading skills to the test. The stakes are high as teams are competing for a cash prize and a trip to Chicago for a day of education and networking.The Trading Challenge, hosted by CME Group, the world’s leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, is complimentary for undergraduate and graduate students and attracts the next generation of finance professionals interested in expanding their education.By offering a simulated trading environment on a real-time professional platform, the electronic trading competition, teaches students how to trade a variety of CME Group products. Students will be able to trade CME Group’s benchmark products in agriculture, energy, metals, interest rates, equities and foreign exchange.Last year, a record 600 teams from 240 schools in 35 countries participated in the competition, with Rutgers University, Carnegie Mellon University and Columbia University taking the top spots. In 2016, Singapore’s Nanyang Polytechnic dominated.Teams consisting of three to five students learn hands-on techniques for trading up to 10 different CME Group derivatives products from multiple asset classes. To up the ante and help students stay on top of trending economic topics, live data and news is provided free of charge during the competition.Following the competition, CME Group hosts a Day of Market Education Conference in Chicago – a full-day exclusive look at CME Group and the financial industry, concluding with a networking expo and dinner for the top 10 percent of teams. Each member of the first-place team receives a cash prize of $ 1,500, as well as a trip to Chicago for the educational event. Cash prizes are also awarded to the top five teams.To sign up your team for the CME Group Trading Challenge, visit cmegroup.com/tradingchallenge. Registration for the competition is open until Thursday, February 15, at 5 p.m. CST.Students can also advance their skills year-round by visiting Futures Fundamentals, an independent non-profit and one-stop educational resource for complex market topics.To learn more, visit www.futuresfundamentals.org.

NewsUSA Education