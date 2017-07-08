How Many Years Does it Take to Become a Doctor of Chiropractic?

(NewsUSA) – Did you know it takes seven years of higher education, intensive study, and rigorous training to become a doctor of chiropractic?Yep, it’s true. So next time you visit one – whether it’s to treat a musculoskeletal condition or even get advice on proper nutrition – know that he or she truly is committed to helping people move from pain to well-being. Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/1xgTwsJ0xhk

