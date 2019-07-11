Managing Technology To Keep Mobile Workers Happy

(NewsUSA) – Walk into any coffee shop and there you’ll see them – the freelancers, hunched over their laptops at corner tables, talking furtively into their earphones, fingers flying across their keyboards. They might be employees working remotely or contractors securing a new deal. The world is their office and their phones are universal remotes for professional services.Welcome to the new normal – the 24/7, 365-workday, in which many of today’s employees default to their mobile devices for most essential business tasks.Given these changes, it’s no surprise that the statistics support even more growth in this area.In fact, the number of mobile workers in the U.S. will rise from 96.2 million to 105.4 million over the next five years. By 2020, mobile workers will account for nearly three-quarters (72.3 percent) of the U.S. workforce, according to new research from the IDC. By 2025, more than 70 percent of the workforce will be millennials, who grew up with cell phones and can’t live without smartphones.Among the driving factors of these tech trends, the foremost is that millennials are more at home in the digital world of mobile devices, social media and cloud-based everything.To keep these workers engaged, businesses of all sizes are investing in the latest technology to help them be more productive, generate revenues and keep costs low – both now and into the foreseeable future.Spoke Phone represents the next generation of millennial-friendly phone systems, taking mobile technology to the next level.Small businesses can download the Spoke Phone app to transform employee mobile phones into a central business phone system in three minutes or less.More than just a virtual phone system, Spoke is a platform that makes it easier for millennials to make and answer more calls. Small businesses are deploying Spoke Phone to solve problems faster, enhance company culture and scale up the business at their own rate.The benefits of the Spoke Phone app include:* Simplicity. Small businesses don’t need and don’t want to pay for too many unnecessary features. These only confuse employees and hurt productivity. Spoke Phone supports just the core features that small businesses want, and none that they don’t.* Connectivity. Spoke Phone encourages more connections between employees and customers, laying a strong foundation for business growth. It also masks the employee’s personal number on outbound calls to keep employees safe.* Lower Fixed Costs. There’s no hardware to buy, no servers, no wiring and no IT required to keep it running. Companies spend less and employees love their freedom.* Flexibility. Spoke Phone runs on top of any network. Employees can use a smartphone on any phone network or with any carrier – either their own phone or one you provide for them.* Professional. It’s easy to transfer calls to anyone on your team. You can transfer a call from your mobile phone and get customers talking to the right people in record time.The traditional work model is long gone; the world and the workforce have already gone mobile.The world’s best mobile tech saves money, keeps millennials engaged and turns up the dial on productivity.Welcome to the future of work.

NewsUSA Career