Crowdfunding Opp Opens Door to Invest in Music Innovation

(NewsUSA) – DigiTrax Entertainment, Inc., a pioneer in the music technology industry, is offering forward-looking investors a chance to get involved in the future of music.The signature DigiTrax technology, known as The Music Builder platform, involves the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to help musicians create new music and to analyze existing music to avoid copyright infringements.The company is leveraging seven granted patents and is continuing to develop software products that will change the way people and companies create music."DigiTrax Entertainment is far from a neophyte in the music creation and distribution space," DigiTrax CEO Joseph Vangieri says, referring to the company’s 15,000-song hits catalog and professional distribution API, which already generates revenue."Our expertise in the machine learning and artificial intelligence sectors will allow our platform, The Music Builder, to extend our capabilities, and the capabilities of music creators and copyright owners everywhere, far beyond where they are now," Mr. Vangieri says."We want to leverage our patents in the music artificial intelligence and analysis field to disrupt the music industry in much the same way that digital photography and computer graphics imaging (CGI) disrupted the film and gaming industries – by putting powerful and transformative tools that help automate music creation and analysis into the hands of everyday people," Vangieri explains.The Knoxville, Tennessee-based company has opened an initial investment round on an equity crowdfunding platform. The platform, SeedInvest, is designed to allow access to venture capital and angel investing opportunities to anyone who wants to get involved with promising companies at an early stage."It’s a great opportunity to be among the one percent of vetted applicants to be accepted to SeedInvest," Vangieri says.DigiTrax Entertainment, Inc. is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506(c) of Regulation D through SI Securities, LLC ("SI Securities"). The Company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which is available on the SeedInvest portal at: https://goo.gl/5QtqGs.The company offers convertible notes with a $ 5,000 minimum investment on SeedInvest.For more information, visit the DigiTrax profile on the SeedInvest portal at https://goo.gl/5QtqGs.

