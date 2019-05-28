MovoCash Embraces Culture of Community

(NewsUSA) – These days, it can be hard to find a company that values its people – especially in the financial-tech industry, where employees feel like cogs in a machine, disconnected from their colleagues or customers.MovoCash, Inc. (MOVO), unlike traditional financial institutions, is a payment platform that empowers people to convert their mobile phone into a digital bank in their pocket. What makes MOVO different are its core values and "The Filter," a system that the company practices to build the culture and drive the organization.For starters, MOVO’s corporate culture is one of inclusion. MOVO is broken into teams for each functional area, such as tech, support, administration and consumer operations, all for the purpose of serving its customer base – individuals unable to get a regular account at a traditional bank for any number of reasons.MovoCash helps these individuals function in the economy as banked people, so they can work, take care of their families, and improve their lives.Some of the corporate culture strategies that set MovoCash apart include:- Equal time. The MOVO teams meet daily in a group called "the huddle." During these meetings, each person is coached on how to apply agile development principals. Team members share with each other what they worked on the day before, what they are working on currently, and then communicate if they need any help."We say we’re ‘going into the bubble,’" one team member explains, "The bubble has rules which allows team members to explore ideas no matter how extreme. This is a time for robust dialog where the team shares their perspective and comes to a consensus on topics that enhance the productivity of the overall team."- Equal effort. Eric Solis, the CEO, establishes the strategic direction and short and long-term goals and maintains overall responsibility for execution, but the company leadership and teams are trusted to work together and support each other to carry them all out. All MOVO users, team members, strategic partners, and vendors become a part of the MOVO family. The tightly-knit company works together to achieve its goals and then takes every opportunity to celebrate in team victories, especially when they succeed at providing customers the best possible experience and the feeling of independence that comes with financial inclusion.- Equal empowerment. The MOVO culture is designed to make customers feel empowered, regardless of their past financial history or current status.MOVO enables users to make direct deposits from an employer, Facebook, PayPal, Venmo, and others. You can also make peer-to-peer payments similar to the way traditional banks use Zelle."Our goal is to deliver powerful ways for you to access and interact with your money in an increasingly mobile world," says Solis. "Our team stands behind these words." Central to the MOVO mission is the promise to its customers and its passion to see them thrive.For more information about MOVO and to download its app, visit www.movo.cash.

