Get Professionally Fit in 2020 With Expert Online Leadership Training

(NewsUSA) – As 2020 approaches, make the new year and new decade the time to turn heads in your profession by boosting your leadership skills.Making a commitment to your professional fitness doesn’t have to take a bite out of your bottom line, either.The Professional Development Academy, an online leadership training company with top-notch faculty from business, industry, and government, offers programs in areas including high performance leadership, frontline information technology leadership, and maximizing your personal brand, all for a fraction of the cost of a traditional MBA program and easily accessible at your convenience.The Professional Development Academy Faculty includes individuals who are proven outstanding leaders in a range of fields, including Colin Powell, former Secretary of State and retired 4-star general; Cheryl Smith, IT expert and former CIO of McKesson Corp.; and Peter H. Thomas, one of the most savvy and successful entrepreneurs of the modern era, whose six-decade career highlights include founding Century 21 Real Estate Canada, and the Four Seasons Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona, along with developing emerging companies such as Dogtopia.Some top tips from the Professional Development Academy experts:"Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier," says General Powell. When you bring an optimistic attitude to the office every day, others will follow your lead. The Professional Development Academy curriculum includes practical insights from Powell and other world-known thought leaders highlighting the power of a positive mindset.Smith notes that the best leaders don’t just dictate, they listen."Ask for feedback," she emphasizes. "Then listen and learn." Constructive and critical feedback can feel harsh, but it can provide tremendous insight for future growth.Finally, be true to your values, says Peter Thomas."To be truly successful, ensure your decisions at work align with your core values. When your values are clear, your decisions will be easier," he says, and "be open to opportunities and be ready to move on them."Starting in 2020, the Professional Development Academy is partnering with Peter H. Thomas to launch the Peter Thomas High Performance Leadership Academy, a 12-week course divided into "learning bursts" that can be completed in 4-5 hours per week at any time to suit busy schedules. The course is designed to share Thomas’s secrets for success at nurturing an entrepreneurial spirit in conjunction with a values-based life.For more can’t-miss ways to boost your leadership skills in 2020, visit the Professional Development Academy at pdaleadership.com.

NewsUSA Career