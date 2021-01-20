Virtual Tour: Around the World: Travel, Adventure, and Food

Event on 2021-01-20 12:00:00

Wednesday, January 20

noon–1:00 p.m. PT

Take an armchair journey around the world and through time, experiencing some of the varied cultures and traditions of our planet by virtually traveling to various locations, witnessing stirring adventures, and sampling a variety of foodstuffs depicted in art. Join this free 50-minute virtual tour, led by Museum docents, and enjoy a new way of experiencing the Museum collection.

Please reserve your spot by clicking on this link. All participants will be sent the Zoom link and instructions via email once you secure your place. Space is limited.

Reserve my spot!

Hosted by The San Diego Museum of Art Docent Council.

Featured: José Agustín Arrieta. Still-life, ca. 1870. Oil on canvas. Museum purchase with funds provided by Dean and Mrs. Michael H. Dessent and the Latin American Arts Committee. 2001.17.

at Copley Auditorium, SD Museum of Art, Balboa Park

1450 El Prado

San Diego, United States