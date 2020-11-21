Upper Salinas-Las Tablas Resource Board
Upper Salinas-Las Tablas Resource Board has a public meeting every fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. The meeting is at 65 S. Main St., Ste 107 in Templeton, CA. For more information, call (805) 434-0396 x 5.
Mission of the District
Providing services and education to landowners supporting their management and stewardship of soil, water and natural resources.
People depend on soil, water, air, plants, and animals to survive. These natural resources provide our communities with food, shelter, clothing, economies, and recreation. The US-LT RCD provides technical assistance, education and resources to help agricultural, rural and urban communities preserve these natural elements while supporting robust land productivity in greater San Luis Obispo county, plus parts of Kern & Monterey counties.
