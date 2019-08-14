Local PODS® Moving and Storage Joins in on First-Ever Tools for School Drive

With summer coming to an end and the start of the school year on the horizon, local PODS ® moving and storage, Cumulus Media and General Mills are coming together to celebrate – by giving back.

The first-ever Tools for School drive is an effort intended to provide local classrooms with much needed school supplies for the upcoming year. In total, the drive has aimed at providing 100 classrooms with a full school years’ worth of supplies.

In addition, PODS will donate with every PODS® container rented through Aug. 25th to the Tools for School drive. Physical donations of school supplies can be made, and will be accepted at Cumulus Media, located at 1376 Walter St # 6 in Ventura.

“My daughter teaches special education in Greenville, SC., so we know that school supplies are critical to a student’s education and is something no child should be without,” says Steve Yapp, owner of local PODS® moving and storage. “We have a responsibility as community leaders to give back and we’re proud to be able to do so.”

Individual classrooms can be nominated for the chance to receive a full school years’ worth of school supplies. To do so and for more information, go to mylocalpods.com.

Event Information

WHO: Local PODS® moving and storage, Cumulus Media, General Mills

WHEN: Monday, August 5th – Sunday, August 25th

WHERE: Cumulus Media – 1376 Walter St. #6, Ventura, CA, 93003

About PODS Tri Counties

Steve Yapp is the owner of three Tri-Counties PODS® franchises that serve residents and businesses in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Dedicated to the local community, Yapp’s franchises have donated over 1,500 PODS containers to nonprofit and charitable organizations throughout Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, San Diego and Los Angeles counties since opening their doors in 2005.

A partial list of recipients include: Boys & Girls Clubs, FOOD Share of Ventura County, Casa Pacifica, Toys 4 Tots, California Strawberry Festival, Ojai Music Festival, Relay for Life, C.H.P. Holiday Toy Drive, Salvation Army, Santa Maria Good Samaritan, Oxnard Downtown Management District, Boy Scouts of Ventura County, California Visitors Center, Simi Valley Days, the Oxnard Salsa Festival, and Catholic Charities.

PODS® offers moving and storage the way you need it done, with unlimited time, space, and control. When PODS® pioneered portable storage in 1998, they introduced the world to a brand new, flexible way to move and store. Now an industry leader, PODS® currently provides residential and commercial services in 47 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and the UK. To date, the PODS® network has completed more than 900,000 long-distance moves, has nearly 4 million deliveries, and has over 200,000 PODS containers in service.

For more information, go to: www.mylocalpods.com.

