The Elite Theatre Company 2020 Season

Event on 2020-02-21 20:00:00

Wit by Margaret Edson – Directed by Christine Busch Adams (2/21/20 – 3/22/20) Picasso at the Lapin Agile by Steve Martin – Directed by Christopher Rubin (4/17/20 – 5/17/20) She Kills Monsters by Qui Nguyen – Directed by Hannah Quinn (8/21/20 – 9/20/20) The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare – Directed by Bill Walthall (10/23/20 – 11/22/20) Winter Special Production – Two One Acts – A Pair of Lunatics by W. R. Walkes – Directed by Sarah Lottinville An additional One Act – TBD – Directed in conjunction with our new Educational Program. – (12/4/20 – 12/20/20) NOTE – You can add our Summer Special – Hedwig and the Angry Inch book by John Cameron Mitchell, Music by Stephen Trask – Directed by Adam Womack (6/19/20 – 7/19/20) The Winter Special Production will be included with all Season Pass Purchases.

at Elite Theatre Company

2731 Victoria Avenue

Oxnard, United States