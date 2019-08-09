Return to Eden: Etchings from California’s Wild and Cultivated Gardens

Event on 2019-05-15 10:00:00

May 8 – August 31, 2019, 10am-4pm daily except Tuesdays

Stephanie Martin's aquatint etchings depict some of our state's most exquisite native and cultivated flora. The medium of etching has an unmistakable magic and is a perfect vehicle for rendering the fine details of plants and their lovely design and architecture. The exhibit includes botanical portraits of California native wildflowers and trees, some of them paired with an iconic bird from that habitat. The Belted Kingfisher poised on a big-leaf maple branch, a Warbling Vireo nesting among quaking aspens, and a Northern Flicker surrounded by willow catkins, are among these pairings. Also receiving their moment in the spotlight are Calochortus amabilis and C. albus, Aquilegia formosa, the majestic Lilium pardalinum, and other California favorites.

Another suite of etchings pays homage to California's rich cultivated fruit heritage. Stephanie made ten new etchings of tree fruits –from pears to persimmons, apricots to apples, and figs to citrus– to illustrate her husband Orin's forthcoming book, Fruit Trees for Every Garden, (Ten Speed Press, August 2019). Orin Martin manages the Alan Chadwick garden at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and is a horticulturalist and teacher.

Framed and unframed prints are available for sale with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Library.

MORE INFO:

Website: https://www.sfbg.org/art-exhibit

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 415-661-1316 x403

at San Francisco Botanical Gardens

1199 9th ave

San Francisco, United States