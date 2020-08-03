Levi Strauss: A History of American Style

Event on 2020-03-10 11:00:00

Feb 13-Aug 9, 2020; Fri-Tue 11am-5pm, Wed closed, Thur 11am-8pm

In 1873, at the end of the California Gold Rush, Levi Strauss & Co., named for a Bavarian Jewish dry goods merchant in San Francisco, obtained a U.S. patent with tailor Jacob Davis on the process of putting metal rivets in men's denim work pants to increase their durability. It was the birth of the blue jean. The Contemporary Jewish Museum (The CJM) is pleased to present "Levi Strauss: A History of American Style," an original exhibition showcasing the life of Levi Strauss, the invention of the blue jean, and their iconic place in the history of American style.

This exhibition tells the distinctly American story of Levi Strauss-a Jewish immigrant, businessman, and philanthropist whose lifelong commitment to family and civic life were fundamental to the history of San Francisco. Featuring over 250 items from the Levi Strauss & Co. Archives, this exhibition represents the largest public display of the company's archival materials ever assembled. The show will also present a range of loans from additional lenders. Visitors will experience Levi Strauss & Co.'s enduring impact with rarely before seen objects, including a suit owned by Lauren Bacall, a never-before-exhibited jacket worn by Albert Einstein, an AMC Gremlin car with an interior upholstered completely in denim, and a custom ensemble worn by Lauryn Hill on her Miseducation tour, among many others. Works in a variety of media will be on view, reflecting the myriad ways Levi's(R) has infused the culture of this country, and has become shorthand for classic American style abroad.

"Levi Strauss: A History of American Style" is organized by The CJM, San Francisco in collaboration with Levi Strauss & Co. Historian Tracey Panek and co-curated by The CJM's Chief Preparator and Exhibition Designer, Justin Limoges and Senior Curator, Heidi Rabben.

MORE INFO:

Website: https://thecjm.me/2IlQaF8

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 415-655-7800

at Contemporary Jewish Museum

736 Mission Street

San Francisco, United States