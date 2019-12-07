Dance Fridays KIZOMBA LOFT 3rd Room – KIZOMBA (Plus LIVE Salsa and Bachata)

Event on 2019-12-06 19:30:00

EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT – THE BEST OF SAN FRANCISCO DANCE LESSONS, LIVE MUSIC, AND DANCING, www.DanceFridays.com (VIP Email List), TICKETS, https://dancefridayskiz12-6.eventbrite.com

FIRST FRIDAYS, 3 Rooms of Salsa, Bachata and KIZOMBA – Dance Lessons in all 3 DANCES plus live bands, and HUGE fun. 8p Salsa y Bachata Lessons, 9p Beginning Kizomba

https://dancefridayskiz12-6.eventbrite.com

Every First Friday of the Month, BONUS Kizomba Room (along with our amazing Live Salsa and Bachata Rooms)

KIZOMBA LESSONS ARE AT 9p, Beginnign Salsa and Bachata at 8p – GET TICKETS

An Evening with the fantasic dance lessons for all, Live salsa with a LIVE Salsa Band (plus a dedicated Bachata room too), and fantastic Dance Lessons for ALL!

Learn to Dance at 8p, with Beginning Dance Lessons – no partner or experience required! Yes, you can learn salsa right there, the classes are fun and social, and then you can celebrate with live salsa and bahcata in 2 rooms.

Beginning Dance Classes followed by an amazing dance party! Salsa Dancing (and Bachata Dance too), in an amazing THREE room Mega-Event …

THIS FRIDAY – COME JOIN THE PARTY …Get your tickets now!

TICKETS, https://dancefridayskiz12-6.eventbrite.com

Please remember, there are NO refunds, but we do allow you to transfer tickets to another person. We cannot hold tickets form one date to another.

** Please note: Yes, tickets can be transferred and put into someone else's name up to 5pm of the day of the performance. However, individual orders and tickets are NOT refundable.

at Dance Fridays

550 Barneveld

San Francisco, United States