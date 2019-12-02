Rooftop Cinema Club LEVEL – Holiday Screenings

Event on 2019-12-02 18:00:00

Rooftop Cinema Club, the maestros of outdoor cinema are back and taking over the holidays with their announcement of a NEW holiday film slate to take place at their Los Angeles venue, LEVEL in Downtown LA.

From beloved, classic Christmas films to seasonal movies that make you chuckle HO HO HO out loud, and Rooftop’s on-going recognition of diverse cinema,Rooftop Cinema Club is sure to be your go-to spot over the holiday season.

Not only will the programming provide endless opportunities to get you in the holiday spirit, but their Downtown LA location, LEVEL, will also be transformed into “The Lodge” — an apres-ski-esque type of winter wonderland escape right in the heart of DTLA. At “The Lodge,” guests can eat, drink and be merry! Guests will be able to choose from seasonal hot drinks including Hot Toddies, Mulled Wine and Irish Coffees, and will have access to wear full-body ski suits amongst a fully decked out rooftop with holiday decorations – perfect for the ‘gram!

This Winter lineup has a treat for everyone. From holiday classics like It’s A Wonderful Life, Elf and Home Alone to newer instant classics like Love Actually, Rooftop Cinema Club is sure to be screening a fan favorite for all.

Since Holidays are for the family, Rooftop Cinema Club will be introducing Sundays at “The Lodge” where kids ages 3+ will be allowed to join in on the fun and take in some kid-friendly screenings. Tickets are , and children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. These films are Home Alone (Dec. 1), Christmas Classics (Dec. 8) and Elf (Dec. 15 and 22).

With the magic of the holidays it can only mean one thing– more movies! On Dec. 8 and Dec 20, Rooftop Cinema Club will celebrate with Christmas Classics! Two movies?.. Make it three! Three animated holiday classics that are perfect for the whole family will be shown. We kick off with How The Grinch Stole Christmas, continue onto the memorable Rankin/Bass TV special from 1974, The Year Without A Santa Claus; and close out the night with the 1965 staple, A Charlie Brown Christmas.

On Dec. 14, the popular monthly event Hip-Hop Night returns to Level as White Label Radio helps us celebrate the holiday season with a special double feature – the 2002 comedy, Friday After Next; and the 1992 drama, Juice. Guests will enjoy a live DJ set by White Label Radio before the screening, a photo booth, merch table, and more energy and excitement than all of Whoville on Christmas Eve.

As we come together from around the world to enjoy the holidays, Rooftop Cinema Club continues to celebrate “Women in Film” with screenings such as Selena, Mean Girls and The Holiday, and “Black Cinema” with Love Jones and Love & Basketball.

Rooftop’s popular talent Q&A is also back at LEVEL. Join the team on Nov. 21 as they head to Jamaica which does, by the way, have a bobsled team.. to celebrate the 1993 comedy, COOL RUNNINGS, that had an entire generation of kids asking – "Sanka – are we dead?" Featuring a post-show Q&A with screenwriter Tommy Swerdlow, a 90's comedy staple who also gave us LITTLE GIANTS and BUSHWHACKED. Then on Nov. 26, Rooftop celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Farrelly Brothers' 1994 comedy classic, DUMB AND DUMBER, featuring a post-show Q&A with co-writer Bennett Yellin.

As a special initiative this year, Rooftop Cinema Club will feature “12 Days of Giving” from Dec. 3 – Dec. 15 where Rooftop will be giving back to support local homelessness efforts by partnering with PATH. Guests will be able to pay it forward and have their hearts grow three sizes that day by donating an additional or more when purchasing their tickets online, and by bringing donation items to the roof to be collected and delivered directly to the organization. Here is the list of accepted items. God bless us, everyone.

Tickets are on sale now on http://rooftopcinemaclub.com/los-angeles/ – don’t miss out, seating is limited, and screenings are likely to sell out fast.

Screenings are for adults only/18+ and ticket prices are from + booking fee for general lounge seating. From + booking fees, guests get to enjoy lounge seating plus unlimited popcorn. From each + booking fee, grab yourself a friend or a loved one and enjoy the Rooftop Love Seats with shared double deckchair, pillow, and bottomless popcorn for the ultimate open-air VIP experience.

Below is the complete list of movie titles that will be screened at Rooftop Cinema Club.

–LEVEL SCHEDULE–

November 20- Beauty and the Beast

November 21- Cool Runnings (Talent Q&A)

November 22- Dirty Dancing, Selena

November 23- Mean Girls, Grease: Sing-Along

November 24- Blades of Glory

November 25- Love & Basketball

November 26 – Dumb and Dumber (Talent Q&A)

November 27- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

November 30- Elf, The Holiday

December 1- Home Alone (Family screening)

December 2- Love Actually

December 3- Little Women (1994)

December 4- Snow Day

December 5- TBC

December 6- Elf, Edward Scissorhands

December 7- It’s A Wonderful Life, Home Alone

December 8- Christmas Classics (Family screening)

December 9- The Holiday

December 10- Die Hard

December 11- Carol

December 12- A Christmas Story

December 13- Gremlins, Krampus

December 14- Friday After Next, Juice (Hip Hop night)

December 15- Elf (Family screening)

December 16- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

December 17- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

December 18- The Holiday

December 19- Elf

December 20- Christmas Classics, Die Hard

December 21- Home Alone: Open Captions, Love Actually

December 22- Elf (Family screening)

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE VISIT: WWW.ROOFTOPCINEMACLUB.COM/LOS-ANGELES

Price: –

GENERAL – + fee

LOUNGE – + fee + unlimited popcorn

LOVE SEAT – + fee + unlimited popcorn

at LEVEL

888 South S Olive St,

Los Angeles, United States