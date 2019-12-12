Summit Prep Tour and Shadow day

Event on 2019-12-12 09:15:00

About this EventSummit Prep cordially invites you to visit our school and experience what it's like to be a Husky Pup! Shadows will have an opportunity to engage with a Summit Prep student ambassador, sit in classes, meet our teachers and administrators. At Summit Prep every student will form deep friendships with their classmates and their mentor in our small knit community. Everest students explore their passions and figure out what drives them and makes them unique. By the time our students graduate they are prepared to succeed in college and to be thoughtful, contributing, members of society. We welcome you to learn more about Summit Prep! The day will begin at 9:15am and end at 12:00pm. All shadows should bring a snack, a notebook, a writing utensil, and something to read. Shadow days are limited to 20 students per day. For additional information please contact Laura Jacqueline, Community Engagement Manager. [email protected] (650) 556-1110 Sobre este evento ¡Summit Prep te invita cordialmente a visitar nuestra escuela y experimentar lo que es ser un Husky Pup! Shadows tendrá la oportunidad de relacionarse con un embajador estudiantil de Summit Prep, sentarse en clases, conocer a nuestros maestros y administradores. En Summit Prep, cada estudiante formará amistades profundas con sus compañeros de clase y su mentor en nuestra pequeña comunidad unida. Los estudiantes de Everest exploran sus pasiones y descubren qué los impulsa y los hace únicos. Para cuando nuestros estudiantes se gradúen, están preparados para tener éxito en la universidad y ser miembros reflexivos y contribuyentes de la sociedad. ¡Lo invitamos a conocer más sobre Summit Prep! El día comenzará a las 9:15 a.m. y finalizará a las 12:00 p.m. Todas las sombras deben traer una merienda, una libreta, un utensilio de escritura y algo para leer. Los días de sombra están limitados a 20 estudiantes por día. Para obtener información adicional, comuníquese con Laura Jacqueline, Gerente de participación comunitaria. [email protected] (650) 556-1110

at Summit Preparatory Charter High School

890 Broadway

Redwood City, United States