Alameda County Fair

Event on 2017-06-16 00:00:00

Get ready for the Best. Summer. Ever. as the 2017 Alameda County Fair returns with extended dates, new rides and features, delicious food and an amazing concert series, presented by Big O Tires.

This year the fair will run for 20 days, opening Friday, July 16 and running through July 9, closed on June 19, June 20, June 26, and June 27.

The 2017 Big O Tires Concert series will kick off on opening day with Sugar Ray and will feature such acts as Sheila E., Tower of Power, Clint Black, Night Ranger, and much more.

Foodies will salivate as the 4th annual SNACKDOWN competition returns on Friday, June 23 to showcase the Fair’s own food vendors and their outrageous new culinary creations. KCBS Foodie Chap Liam Mayclem and legendary radio personality Chuy Gomez will be official judges for the event and will award the championship belt.

Fair favorites will return including horseracing, exhibits, animals, rides, games, pig races, Kids’ Park and STEAM weekends, special event days and more. For discount days and additional information, please visit the fair’s website at www.alamedacountyfair.com

Sponsor

The Alameda County Fair

Phone

925-426-7600

Website

http://www.alamedacountyfair.com

We make every effort to ensure the accuracy of this information. However, you should always call ahead to confirm dates, times, location, and other information.

at Alameda County Fairgrounds

4501 Pleasanton Avenue

Pleasanton, United States