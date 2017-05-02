URx – The University Recruiting Conference

URx brings together the community of passionate university recruiting professionals from both industry and higher education. Join peers, industry veterans, and talent leaders to gain the inspiration, knowledge, and connections that are the fuel behind every successful university recrutiing program. In 2017, X = Tech Recruiting We have curated an agenda with a particular focus on tech recruiting. We will touch on topics such as the rising cost of interns and new grads, how to create more visibility for non-technical roles within your company, leveraging your UR program to increase diversity, and much more! Network with university recruiting professionals from top tech companies, startups, and universities including; Stanford, UC Berkeley, Georgia Tech, Google, Facebook, Box, and Pinterest. Visit our website for more information, FAQs, and to view the conference schedule.

at Lyft HQ

2300 Harrison Street

San Francisco, United States