The 2017 Annual Villager Awards!

VILLAGER AWARD 2017 HONOREES ARE COMING YOUR WAY SOON! GET YOUR TICKET TODAY! Enjoy the company of people who are concerned about the development of our communities, and who are actively involved where ever they find themselves. Learn who else is in Your Village? …and What Difference Does it Make? Building a Village of Mentors! Returning Scholars and Social Capital to the Community! Standing in The Gap – Strategically Empowering The Reduction of Disparities! Also learn more about our Villager Award Hall of Fame {e_description}#x5b;Former Villager Award Recipients{e_description}#x5d; – Exemplars of LIFTING AS WE CLIMB! Vice-Admiral EDWARD L. MOORE JR. – USN Retired and former Commander of the US Pacific Fleet who has launched tremendous community-based mentoring programs. Dr. ELCEDO BRADLEY RN – National President, Chi Eta Phi Nursing Sorority Inc who has devoted her life to uplifting persons who enter the profession of nursing at the lowest ranks to move forward. HAROLD L. WILLIAMS (deceased)- Founder, National Association of Minority Architects (NOMA) and a renowned LA Business owner. TRAVIS HICKS, A Retired Space Electronics Engineer and a former project director – US Space Shuttle Missions who founded the Ministry to Men (MTM) in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. SOJOURNER KINCAID-ROLLE, Poet Laureate -Santa Barbara,CA who has mentored countless groups and individuals on incorporating their stories into African-American histories and events. ROD ROLLE – Internationally Acclaimed Photojournalist who brings our stories to life in his photographs. DEBORAH MOORE – Retired Educator who lends her lessons learned and influential networks to assist others to develop meaningful community service projects. DOROTHY PAYNES RN, MPH, a retired Nursing Education Administrator, and one of the first three African-Americans to receive a BS degree in nursing at CSULB who now mentors and coaches young women in positive life skills. AUTRILLA SCOTT (Posthumous Award Recipient), Noted Author and Community Leader who championed the needs of her neighborhood to City Councils and taught the process to others. Dr. KEITH O. HILTON – Founder of Hilton Higher Education Workshops (HHEW) connecting African-Americans across boundaries in ground-breaking grassroots Think Tanks. SHERRIE SANDERS – A multi-talented grassroots community mentor who uses her skills in hair dressing as a platform to mentor and coach young women in life skills. GEORGE KELLEY – a retired US Postal Supervisor who has devoted his life to mentoring neighborhood youth. Lt. Colonel PATRICIA JACKSON-KELLEY – US Army Retired, Founder LA Chapter National Association Black Military Women and mentor to countless organizations and women empowerment and networking strategies. Dr. Betty Smith- Williams, Founder of National Black Nurses Association and The National Coalition of Ethnic Minority Nurses Association who continues to mentor talented young prospective leaders and organizations. ROBIN THORNE – Chemical Engineer, and owner CTI Environmental Inc., who works to inspire the business and professional success of others at the local and international level. Dr. THYONNE GORDON – Internationally acclaimed philantrophy and development professional who implemented the Flavors of Ethnic LA, and The Black College Experience. BARBARA NAPPER RN, MSN – Professor Emeritus, Mount San Antonio College who continues to fund undergraduate nursing scholarships at Prairie View A & M. through the foundation which she established for that purpose. Dr. LOVENE KNIGHT RN, Retired Nurse Executive who supports health education in local communities. SAMIRA CARR – A teenage scholar and talented motivational speaker who tutors her peers. NICK TERHUNE, a scholar-athlete who excelled in football and academics while devoting his spare time tutoring and mentoring his fellow high school students, and who is now an engineering major at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. BOBBIE SMITH – Retired Educator, First African-American elected to the Long Beach Unified School District Board, and namesake of Bobbie Smith Elementary School who continues as a respected community leader, role-model and Long Beach Legend. KENNETH "KEN" HILL, a legendary US Airforce Veteran, Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity who serves as the Honorary West Coast Ambassador supporting the Historic Black Library/Museum of Portsmouth, VA. MANUELITA BROWN – a renowned sculptor who shares her talents with youth and others throughout Southern California and supports the expanded study of Black History through her sculptures. Dr. Synthia SAINT JAMES – a renowned visual artist, author, entrepreneur, speaker who consistently supports the development of nonprofit community-based organizations that increase the exposure to the arts. JACOB FOKO – an internationally acclaimed photojournalist and award-winning documentary film-maker who is now the CEO of Global Humanitarian Photojournalists and the creator of the Youth Multimedia Training Programs to prepare nonprofits to tell a more compelling story of their programs and impact. CAROLYN KENNEDY – Co-founder of The Brotherhood and Sisterhood International/Blacks and Whites Uniting Communities, a nonprofit charitable organization, and the co-owner and operator of group homes serving developmentally disabled persons throughout the Washington D.C. area. SHARON AND DAVID MCLUCAS – founders of Forgotten Images, one of the nations most esteemed traveling museums of Black history, committed to increasing the access of local neighborhoods and schools to this history. HISTORIC WATTS – the first Facebook page to receive a Villager Award for the positive, dynamic, and enlightening postings of the history of Watts, California. Dr. MINNIE DOUGLAS – a Long Beach Community Leader who was the first African-American to be hired as a Nursing instructor, and later as a coordinator of Student Health Services at Long Beach City College who continues to mentor leaders and lead organizations that empower community success. CALISTA KELLY – a PhD student who obtained the initial funding for the development and launch of the first Black Scholars Fellowship Program at Claremont Graduate University earmarked to provide financial assistance to African-American and others of Black African Ancestry enrolled in CGU. VIRGIE WADE, a distinguished grassroots community leader, advocate, mentor and advisor to all who know her as neighbor, credited with the success of many Long Beach youth. JOHN BROWN, a distinguished business entrepreneur, a shareholder, partner, director, and/or advisor to a number of profit-oriented business and development projects, and nonprofits that empower community success. RON HASSON, President of The Beverly Hills/Hollywood NAACP, actively involved in the NAACP Theatre Awards and supports local events that extend the mission of the NAACP – bringing the organization and its mission to the to the doorsteps of the community served. Colonel, IRMA COOPER, US Army Retired, President LA Chapter, National Association Black Military Women who is currently leading the collection of historical accounts and untold stories of these women. Reverend Dr. DEIDRE WALTON, immediate past president – National Black Nurses Association – nominated by Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 most Influential People in Healthcare who consistently leads health care initiatives that reduce health and educational disparities. LAVERNE DUNCAN – Executive Director of the Long Beach Andy Street Community Association credited with changing a problem community into a promise community filled with stories of youth success and neighborhood pride. CAROLYN SMITH WATTS, Co-founder of TGIF-U (Thank God I Found -You), a Country Club environment for African American Women; and co-producer of Breaking Through – Lighting the Way, honoring Long Beach Women Civil Rights Legends while encouraging young women. PATRICIA REED CUNNINGHAM, a retired Senior Healthcare Executive and Member of the Los Angeles YWCA Board of Directors who has devoted her life to mentoring young women via Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and various other community organizations. ERNIE BRIDGES, one of the most recognized African-American faces at Fullerton College and Cal State University-Fullerton who expanded African-American studies beyond the classroom to the realities of everyday life. Dr. THELMA DAY, Dean Academic Affairs, LA Community College District who serves as a leader in the Minority Male California Community College Initiatives and other student success programs. MARCUS TYSON, a philantrophy and development professional who creates and connects networks of support for a variety of programs across the nation. JOYCE ONEKO, founder of Mama Na Da Da, a Womens Empowerment NGO in Kenya, and founder of Ma Ma Na Dada America project/program connecting African immigrant women and African American women in the USA, currently serving as a consultant in Womens Empowerment Program Development. DOLLY WOODSON RN, MSN a retired US Army Major, and a Missionary President in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Oakland, CA who has volunteered extensively in Africa and provided opportunities for young persons to follow in her footsteps. Dr. ANNA MCDONALD – a retired University Senior Executive who has mentored countless African-Americans in strategies for successful employment in higher education. CARLA YARBROUGH – An award- winning Documentary Film Producer, professor, and owner of Ten-out-Ten Productions, who provides ongoing support and mentoring in her community and serves as a role model to young African-Americans. BOBBY MACDONALD – President Orange County Black Chamber, a member of the 9th and 10th Buffalo Soldiers, a constant supporter of business development, veterans, and community empowerment. Dr. WAYNE DOWNEY, a professor at Santa Rosa College, and an advocate for equity of access and opportunity for persons with disabilities. Dr. MATTHEW JENKINS and ROBERTA JENKINS, business exemplars, community success advocates, and founders of the Matthew and Roberta Jenkins Family Foundation, who continue to support causes that empower success and reduce disparities. Dr. CAROLYN BUCK, renowned counsultant and advocate for Black student success. Entrepreneur -Owner, Buck Consulting. RHONDA LOVE, Executive Assistant to The Mayor of Long Beach, CA; Renowned events promoter of major entertainment clientele; motivational dynamo; FELTON HYCHE – a corporate executive based in Las Vegas, Nevada who has been a consistent mentor and supporter to a variety of community entrepreneurs and organizations; DENISE MCIVER, a Research Librarian at the California African-American Museum (CAAM) in Los Angeles and the first recipient of the Claremont Graduate University, Black Scholars Award. CHARLENE WAMBUI MACHERIA, Originally from Nairobi, Kenya and a recent graduate of UC Santa Barbara; and an internationally recognized advocate for social justice and the empowerment of women. WAYNE CHANEY Sr., Member of the Long Beach Fire Department and a dedicated community empowerment advocate and supporter. SHEILA GRANTHAM, project director of Adventures Into Dreams providing enrichment activities for children from low income circumstances as a means of fostering dreams well beyond their present circumstances. WALTER THOMPSON-HERNANDEZ – a young man of mixed African-American and Mexican Ancestry, UCLA PhD Student, photographer/videographer, researcher, and founder of Blaxicans of LA launching a public voice and face for others of similar ancestry. CHERONA DeMESMA – a recognized community leader at the national and international level and mentor to todays youth, and a former chapter president – Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc, Compton, CA; Dr. HELEN EASTERLING WILLIAMS – an ordained AME minister and the first African-American Dean of the School of Education and Psychology at Pepperdine University; and a consummate mentor. SIMONE ZULU, a first generation Guinean immigrant to the United States since childhood, a local and nationally recognized community organizer and advocate for the education of children, FANTA SINAYOKO – daughter of first generation Guinean immigrants and an undergrad student and recognized leader at UC Riverside who previously participated in the White House Science fair. Dr. CAROLYN PARKER-WALSH, an attorney, scholar, Best-selling author, community leader, mentor, and successful image consultant based in Washington State. Dr. CARMEN TAYLOR, vice-president Student Affairs, CSULB who is active in the local community and shares her compelling life story as a source of motivation for students. LINDA RICHARDSON, CEO of Uptown Development Corporation in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and an advocate for preserving Black historical sites and knowledge. CAROL HEAD RN, the coordinator of Medical Volunteers for AframGlobal Organization Inc/s Village P.r.o.j.e.c.t.s., an internationally experienced RN having lived and/or worked in healthcare around the world. Dr. EBENEEZER BUSH, the first African-American Dentist to practice Dentistry in Long Beach, CA; and the first recipient of the Villager Legacy Award for his numerous contributions as a historical figure in Long Beach. Village P.r.o.j.e.c.t.s Mission: To create environments in which persons from diverse circumstances and experiences can come together and co-learn with each other in a way that bridges the opportunity gaps, retains the respective cultures, and ultimately benefits society. "Our solutions are bigger than any one profession or job. We must reclaim our social capital and our interconnections and learn to freely share information with each other empowering the success of generations. We will find a way to make a positive difference! Gloria J. Willingham-Toure' PhD, Founder-The Village P.r.o.j.e.c.t.s. The 2017 Line-up of nominees and award recipients includes leaders and exemplars of "Lifting as we climb" from various parts of the country and the world. This is the event you don't want to miss! Early ticketing is recommended! We applaud the support of California State University, Long Beach – Division of Student Affairs; Pepperdine University School of Education and Psychology; and Claremont Graduate University for the support of the 2016 event. Sponsorships and Vendor applications are available now for the 2017 event. . Email [email protected]

