On the Grid: a look at settlement patterns in the high desert

Event on 2017-05-08 10:00:00

Coinciding with the inaugural Desert X exhibition, the museum presents an installation by Joshua Tree-based artist Andrea Zittel that investigates the unique development of the high desert. Featuring Lay of My Land—a large-scale sculptural representation of A-Z West, the artist’s 35-acre testing grounds for living—as well as a Wallsprawl wallpaper and a billboard, On the Gridexplores the history of western expansion. To complement Zittel’s installation, historical materials, maps, and photographs enhance the story of high desert land settlement, along with optional tours to A-Z West

at Palm Springs Art Museum A+D Center

300 South Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, United States