Michael Jang’s California

Event on 2019-09-28 17:00:00

On view September 27, 2019 – January 18, 2020; Opening Reception Sat, Sep 28, 2019, 5pm

On view September 27, 2019-January 18, 2020 at McEvoy Foundation for the Arts, 'Michael Jang's California' explores the artist's career as a portrait and street photographer in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. 'Michael Jang's California' is the artist's first retrospective exhibition, assembling dozens of vintage and contemporary prints from seminal projects as well as notebooks and ephemera expanding on his photographic process to offer a rare, immersive journey through Jang's career. The exhibition is curated by Sandra S. Phillips, SFMOMA curator emerita of photography. An opening reception takes place Saturday, September 28, 5-8pm.

While Jang has had a significant career as a professional portrait photographer, he has also been photographing people in the streets for over fifty years. As a student at California Institute of the Arts and the San Francisco Art Institute, he demonstrated an uncanny ability to capture both the idiosyncratic and the quintessential in a wide range of subjects, from his own family at home in suburbia to celebrities partying at the Beverly Hilton. This survey spans the entirety of the Jang's output; from his student work in the 1970s to commercial headshots of aspiring TV weather reporters in the 1980s, to his series on teenage garage bands in the early 2000s.

A selection of photographs from the McEvoy Family Collection situates Jang's work among his major influences; Diane Arbus, Lee Friedlander, and Garry Winogrand. The complementary installation references the Museum of Modern Art's famous 1967 'New Documents' exhibition while exploring a thoroughly modern approach to street photography.

Michael Jang's work is featured in the collections of the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown; the New York Public Library; the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland; and San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. Jang received his BFA from California Institute of the Arts, Valencia and MFA from the San Francisco Art Institute.

MORE INFO:

Website: https://www.mcevoyarts.org/exhibition/michael-jangs-california/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 415-580-7605

Submitted by the FullCalendar Event Promotion Service

at McEvoy Foundation for the Arts

1150 25th St., Minnesota Street Project

San Francisco, United States