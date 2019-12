H.O.P.E.

Event on 2019-12-22 10:00:00

H.O.P.E.

The H.O.P.E. event is free with games and prizes and a toy for every child!

Date

December 22, 2019

Time

10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Location

New Vision Church at 5310 Orange Avenue

Hosted By

New Vision Church

San Diego, United States