Left Coast Theatre Co. 2017 SEASON TICKET Pass

Event on 2017-04-28 00:00:00

LCTC's 2017 Season is gearing up to be our most exciting season yet! Not only will we be presenting 2 original anthology shows, but we will also be staging our FIRST EVER full-length play. You won't want to miss any of these exciting shows, so why not get your tickets at the lowest price possible and grab a seat for the entire season? Winner of the GLAAD MEDIA AWARD for Best Off-Off Broadway Production, our first show of 2017 will be… "DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD" by Bert V. Royal April 28 – May 20, 2017 When CB's dog dies from rabies, CB begins to question the existence of an afterlife. His best friend is too burnt out to provide any coherent speculation; his sister has gone goth; his ex-girlfriend has recently been institutionalized; and his other friends are too inebriated to give him any sort of solace. But a chance meeting with an artistic kid, the target of this group's bullying, offers CB a peace of mind and sets in motion a friendship that will push teen angst to the very limits. Drug use, suicide, eating disorders, teen violence, rebellion and sexual identity collide and careen toward an ending that's both haunting and hopeful. Up next, we pay homage to the master of suspense himself with… "TWISTED HITCHCOCK" August 11 – 26, 2017 The title says it all! "Twisted Hitchcock" is an evening of hilarious and irreverent one-act plays that pay homage to the Master of Suspense himself. For much of his career, Alfred Hitchcock was inspired by San Francisco. And now were going to repay the favor. The suspense, the glamour.the mommy issues. Left Coast Theatre Co. presents an evening of parodies of three of Hitchcock's masterpieces, all with an LGBTQ bent. You'll laugh! You'll scream! There might even be some nudity. The final show of our season is the world premiere of… "THE MORNING AFTER" November 3 – 18, 2017 Left Coast Theatre Co. returns to its roots with The Morning After, an anthology of original LGBTQ shorts by local and national playwrights. Much of our lives are defined by big events: weddings, funerals, breakups, proposals, birthdays, coming out. But sometimes its the morning after that really changes our lives. This collection of shorts showcases the hilarity, the joy, the grief, the angst, and the uncertainty of the morning after the big event. So why wait? For less than the price of one ticket at some other Bay Area theatres, you can see ALL 3 SHOWS of our thrilling 2017 Season! Once you have completed your purchase KEEP GOING to the Pass Management Tab to Reserve your Tickets. You will then receive a confirmation email from Brown Paper Tickets with a link to "pick your dates", which you can do at anytime until the date has sold out. For your convenience SAVE THAT EMAIL. In the event you loose track of it, or would like to change the dates you have chosen, call BPT's help line and they will be able to assist you. #LCTC2017 #LCTCdog #LCTCcock #LCTCmorning

at Shelton Theater

533 Sutter

San Francisco, United States