CME Group, 4-H Steer Youth Toward Agricultural Industry for Fifth Straight Year

(NewsUSA) – CME Group has once again partnered with National 4-H Council to sponsor the interactive and educational Commodity Carnival, which will visit 120 state and county fairs in the Midwest during the summer and fall of 2017. The Commodity Carnival and companion app, Risk Ranch, give players a fun and engaging way to learn about agriculture by bringing a steer to market."CME Group’s roots are in agriculture, and we are pleased to provide this program for the fifth straight year," says CME Group Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy."We look forward to helping the next generation of farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness leaders to better understand the concept of risk management in a fun way and from a young age."The participants in the Commodity Carnival will learn how to grow and bring a "steer" to market. If they are successful, they can win a blue ribbon while improving their literacy in agriculture science and basic economics."Our partnership with CME Group has allowed us to instill fundamentals of risk management and basic economics with young people throughout fair season and beyond," says National 4-H Council President and CEO Jennifer Sirangelo."This program helps students develop problem solving, communication and technical competence skills, and those are essential for both positive youth development and preparation for the workforce."The Commodity Carnival’s entertainment and education is not limited just to the fairgrounds. Kids can continue to learn about real-life cost and risk management through the award-winning agriculture app developed by CME Group, "Risk Ranch." This enjoyable and informative game can be downloaded free of charge either online or on your mobile device.To learn more about Risk Ranch or see a list of the 120 fairs participating this fair season, visit www.cmegroup.com/4hcarnival.

NewsUSA