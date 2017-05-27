Kirk Waller Storytelling

Saturday May 27, 2017

2:00 PM until 3:00 PM

With a lifelong love of story, literature and the performing arts, Kirk Waller has been immersed in these art forms for over 20 years. He summons all of his God-given talents and masterfully fuses them together – spoken word, rhythm, music and movement to create an unforgettable storytelling experience.

He has garnered national recognition for his abilities, including being awarded the J.J. Reneaux Emerging Artist Grant by the National Storytelling Network, receiving a Parent’s Choice Foundation GOLD award for his latest CD, “But Why? Stories, Music and Songs”, First Place in the Phi Rho Pi National Forensics Speech Championship and was also a Marin Arts Council Community Arts Grant recipient for his work with Fair Housing of Marin, Colors of Diversity Storytelling Project.

Kirk has told at festivals, schools, libraries, churches and special events in the San Francisco Bay Area and across our nation, including the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tn

For more information contact: Celia Davis 510-284-0686 [email protected]

Location: NEWARK BRANCH – Get Directions



at Alameda County Library

2450 Stevenson Blvd

Fremont, United States