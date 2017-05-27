What New Year’s Resolution Do You Really Want to Stick To?

(NewsUSA) – You may say your 2017 New Year’s resolution is to cut back on sweets, but is that truly what you want most to have accomplished by year’s end? Maybe not. By a margin of 69 percent to 30 percent, those surveyed for Fidelity Investment’s eighth annual "New Year Financial Resolutions Study" said they’d rather stick with a budget than a diet. Heck, with money paramount on so many people’s minds, even "catching up on sleep" failed to edge out "catching up on savings." See full-sized image here.

NewsUSA Human Interest