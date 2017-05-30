Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem Museum of Art

Event on 2017-01-03 00:00:00

Inaugural exhibitions:

Out Our Way — The legacy of the UC Davis Department of Art, showcasing works by the first-generation faculty. Through March 26.

Hoof & Foot: A Field Study — Video installation by Bay Area artist Chris Sollars, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between animals and students at UC Davis. Through Feb. 19.

A Pot for a Latch — Participatory sculptural installation by Pia Camil, inspired by the outdoor market booths of her native Mexico City, as well as indigenous gifting economies and modernist art and design. Through Feb. 19. You’re invited, on select days, to exchange your objects for others on display.

SO–IL/Museum as Process — Artifacts that illustrate and interpret the process of creating the museum. Through July 30. Museum's regular hours:

Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday — noon-6 p.m.

Thursday — noon-10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday — 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

at UC Davis

1 Shields Avenue

Davis, United States