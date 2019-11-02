IRELANDWEEK: BANTER, A LIVE PANEL DISCUSSION

Event on 2019-11-02 00:00:00

Banter is back for round two at IrelandWeek 2019, this time by the pool in the salubrious surroundings of The Standard Hotel for a late chat with VERY special guests. Full Line up coming soon.

Hosted by Jim Carroll

Jim Carroll is the founder and host of the Banter series of public talks, interviews and conversations. Since 2009, Banter has put on over 200 events in Ireland and elsewhere featuring over 1,000 guests talking about a wide and diverse range of topics. See thisisbanter.com for more details.

He is also the editor of RT* Brainstorm, a project set up by Irish public service broadcaster RT* in conjunction with a number of universities and third-level institutions in 2017. The initiative, which sees academics and researchers writing and commenting on news events, will become a radio series in late 2018. See rte.ie/brainstorm for more information.

Prior to this, Jim was a journalist with The Irish Times; content strategist and copywriter; co-founder of the Choice Music Prize event for Irish Album of the Year; radio and club DJ; record label co-founder, A&R man and press officer; and freelance contributor to dozens of magazines and publications.

NOTE: It is always a good idea to verify date, time, location and other information prior to going.

Eye Spy LA is not responsible for the accuracy of this information.

Go To Website *** Get MAP ***

at Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, United States