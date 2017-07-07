Carmen In Concert

World renowned opera stars KELLY O.CONNER as Carmen, CHARLES CASTRONOVO as Don Jose, VANESSA VASQUEZ as Micaela, and special guest star ROD GILFRY as Escamillo will appear in The Opera Buffs Gala Fund Raiser concert opera with a full orchestra, chorus, supertitles in English of Georges Bizet's CARMEN. The concert will be held on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at Zipper Hall, The Colburn School at 2:00 PM, followed by a gala reception with the artists. The Opera Buffs, a California non-profit corporation, is dedicated to providing emerging talented opera singers with funds and performing opportunities at the start of their professional careers. In its 36 year history over 500 artists have been recipients of our support. All the singers appearing in our gala concert opera were Opera Buff grant recipients at the start of their careers. Our stars are graciously returning to help us raise additional funds for the future stars of tomorrow.

at The Colburn School Conservatory of Music

200 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, United States