California Hunters Safety Courses

Event on 2016-12-28 00:00:00

December 28, 2016 – December 28, 2017

California Hunters Safety Courses

California Hunters Safety Courses

All courses are provided by the California Department Fish and Wildlife. They use our facility to conduct the courses. They provide both an 10 hour traditional course and a 4 hour follow-up course. Below are the links to sign up for the courses for both the 10 hour course and the 4 hour course. Dates are provided for teh full year and fill up quite quickly. Any questions will be answered at the following links.

Traditional Full Day 10 hour Course:

The Traditional Hunter Education Course consists of a minimum of ten hours of classroom, homework, and field instruction in the following areas: firearms safety and handling, sportsmanship and ethics, wildlife management and conservation, archery, black powder, wildlife identification, game care, first aid, and survival. After a student has successfully completed the course of instruction and passed the final examination, they are awarded a Certificate of Completion.

The Traditional Course allows for individual interaction with the instructor. The Traditional Course is most often preferred by first time hunters. See more information about the Traditional Course.

Link to Bass Pro Shops Schedule of Classes below:

https://www.register-ed.com/programs/california/160?zip=95337&distance=10

Online Course Follow up:

The online course, alone, is NOT a qualification for a hunter education certificate. Once you have completed an online course, you will still need to attend a 4-hour follow-up class with a certified Hunter Education Instructor. Access is permitted to the 4-hour follow-up class only after a student has completed the written Home Study or Online component of the class.

Step 1: Attend an Online Course. Choose a course from one of the following providers:

The courses are free, but the voucher required for your follow-up class must be purchased upon completion.

Step 2: Attend a 4-hour Follow-up Class.

https://www.register-ed.com/programs/california/161?zip=95337&distance=10 Notes to Parents

If your child is under 18 years of age, they must present to the instructor at all courses a Parental Release Form signed by the child's parent or guardian. This will allow your child to participate in the live fire exercises. Download the Parental Release Form (PDF).

Parents or guardians are encouraged to attend with young students, especially those younger than age 16, to help define new words or provide additional tutoring during and after class.

The 4 hour Follow-up Course is designed for students 12 years and older.

Questions regarding our program? See Frequently Asked Questions.

The Hunter Education Program, as a state mandated, federally funded program, must be made available to all persons. No one may be refused training, certification, or otherwise discriminated against because of age, race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, religion, disability or national origin. Additionally, the program must be made available to all persons as required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. If a student needs reasonable accommodations, please contact the District Coordinator for your county. For American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting services, please contact the District Coordinator at least 60 days prior to the desired class date.

at Bass Pro Shop

1356 Bass Pro Drive

Manteca, United States