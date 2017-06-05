Central Florida’s Hidden Gems Shine in the Summer

(NewsUSA) – Florida may be best known as a winter- and spring- break getaway, but savvy travelers will tell you that the Sunshine State is most certainly a summer destination as well. Florida is home to many diversions perfect for lazy summer days, especially when you head inland and away from the crowds. Streamsong Resort, located between Tampa and Orlando in central Florida’s Polk County, is one off-the-beaten-path destination that truly shines during the summer. Known for its nationally-ranked golf, the 16,000-acre property is home to soaring sand dunes, wide open fields, dense woods, deep lakes, and a lone palm tree, giving it a distinct “anywhere but Florida” look. “Out-of-staters think Florida is just crowded beaches and theme parks,” says Richard Mogensen, Streamsong’s general manager. “They’re shocked when they travel inland and experience a destination like Streamsong that’s more about relaxing and savoring their time off.” While golf may be in the resort’s DNA, it has become known as a prime spot for outdoor enthusiasts. In fact, Streamsong’s guided bass fishing tours routinely pull in fish weighing more than six pounds, and it’s not unusual for guests to reel in a catch north of eight pounds. The property’s sporting clays course — located about 15 minutes from the Lodge, but, amazingly, still on the property — challenges guests to shoot over a variety of ravine landscapes from multiple stations, all the while being surrounded by local flora, fauna and wildlife. And, the adjacent archery range lets guests perfect their marksmanship in a serene natural setting. Of course, you don’t have to be the outdoorsy type to enjoy Streamsong. The lakeside infinity pool is prime for lounging and the resort’s grotto-style spa beckons guests seeking a slice of serenity. “At Streamsong, relaxation is whatever you want it to be — whether it’s playing 36 holes of golf or spending the afternoon stretched out in a cabana,” Mogensen says. For more information, go to www.streamsongresort.com or call 1-866-849-8582.

NewsUSA Travel