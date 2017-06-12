Brandon Wardell with The Lucas Bros, The Bath Boys, Yassir Lester, Lizzy Cooperman

Event on 2017-06-13

This event is 21 and over

Brandon Wardell

Brandon Wardell is a comedian. Brandon Wardell started doing stand-up comedy in DC at 17, did it for 4 years, then moved to LA in 2014.

Brandon Wardell has appeared on Comedy Central’s [email protected] ,” “The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail,” “The High Court with Doug Benson,” and “Adam Devine’s House Party” and VICELAND’s “Flophouse". Brandon Wardell hosts “Hot Takes with Brandon Wardell” on Comedy Central Digital. Brandon Wardell is a correspondent on MTV’s “Wonderland”.

Brandon Wardell was featured as the Hot Comedian on Rolling Stone’s 2016 Hot List.

Brandon Wardell throws a monthly party called Teen Party at Los Globos in Los Angeles, CA where he aux cord DJs.

Brandon Wardell is featured on Bob Odenkirk’s stand-up comedy album, “Amateur Hour,” and the two later went on tour. Brandon Wardell also went on select tour dates on Bo Burnham’s Make Happy Tour.

The Lucas Brothers

THE LUCAS BROTHERS (Kenny & Keith) were born in a ghetto in Newark, NJ then raised in a ghetto in High Point, North Carolina and now perform comedy all over the country, even in ghettoes.

They're the creators of the animation show, Lucas Bros. Moving Co. on FOX (ADHD). Also, they are set to appear in 22 Jump Street this summer. In addition, they are the creators of the sketch/film comedy show, Friends of the People, on TruTV.

They are firm believers in the legalization of marijuana.

Bret "The Hitman" Hart is their favorite person of all time.

A message from the Bros: Everything you just read is false.

Lizzy's been featured on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, MTV, The History Channel, and The Style Network. She's been featured at Bentzen Ball, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Just for Laughs, in "Change The Ratio" at South By Southwest, The Las Vegas Comedy Festival, and Atlanta's Red Clay Comedy Festival. You can currently see her tarot and astrological readings as Mountain Schwartz on Super Deluxe. She's written for several shows including Comedy Central's Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, Adult Swim's The Eric Andre Show, The Soup TV, Style Network’s The Dish, and a show that only aired in the Ukraine & on German Comedy Central called Naked & Funny. She's one third of the comedy trio Birds of Prey, which was voted Best Sketch Group by Punchline Magazine. She's been recently recognized for the "avant-garde" films she creates on her Instagram, @avant_gram. You can also find her on Snapchat @visitlizzy.

Known in Colombia as "Yamel Yohnson," Jamel Johnson is a stand-up comedian from Woodbridge, Virginia. He is best known for his recurring role as Rowdy Boudy on the hit MTV series "Undressed." He burst onto the scene while creating the television show "Roc." Years later he successfully won a lawsuit against Jay Z for the name "Roc Nation." He took his earnings and started the Lugz Racing Team and the Lugz Racing Foundation which helps in the fight against Wade Boggs' Disease. One of these sentences is true.

Jamel made a name for himself on the D.C. comedy scene through a hard-to-hate mixture of non-threatening yelling, weird stories and impressively specific but not alienating sports and music references. His comedy smoothly walks audiences through everything from casual racism to Law & Order: SVU, including the consequences of gentrification and if you can eat a pastry given to you by a maybe-maybe-not drug addict who happened to witness a murder last night. Jamel lives for the laugh from the one dude in the back of the room who also watches too much SportsCenter.

After making his television debut in 2016 on Kevin Hart Presents: Hart of the City, Jamel now performs regularly at several elite coastal and inland comedy establishments all across America. He also thanks you for reading this whole bio. It was very sweet of you to do so.

