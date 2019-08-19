Wedding Bands to Fit Every Personality

(NewsUSA) – It’s one of the toughest decisions for any bride and groom — and, no, we don’t mean where to seat feuding relatives at the wedding reception. We’re talking wedding bands, symbols of eternal love, and the most important pieces of jewelry a man and woman will ever own. In the search for the perfect wedding bands, many couples turn to platinum to ensure they are getting the best value for their money. With a bevy of styles and a range of prices — a platinum band can be purchased starting at $ 1,000 — it’s easy to find a ring that best suits the bride’s personality. “No matter what ‘type’ you are,” says style expert Michael O’Connor, “you’re guaranteed of getting the best possible ring for the price because platinum, being naturally white, will not fade or change color, lasting over a lifetime of wear.” What’s your ring type? Read on: * Down-to-Earth. This no-nonsense bride has been planning her wedding for years — with the stacks of bridal magazines to prove it — and knows exactly what she wants. Ring type: Instead of anything too delicate or dainty, look for a heavier, more solid design. A simple platinum band or one with a bezel set diamond ensures a timeless look. * Adventurous. She’s a risk-taker who’s feeling so daring about her nuptials that she may even have considered eloping. (Well, at least a destination wedding.) Ring type: A dynamic personality requires a stand-out ring, so go for a platinum band set with colored stones or intricate engraving. * Social butterfly. This people-pleaser loves to entertain and wants to ensure that her wedding day is special for every single guest. Ring type: A small, discreet gemstone, like a single solitaire, displayed in a flush cut on a platinum band will provide just the right adornment. * Quirky. This bride is looking for ways to inject her and her partner’s personalities into every aspect of the wedding day, whether through DIY details or a choreographed first dance. Ring type: A platinum tension setting with an unconventional gemstone creates a unique look. Lastly, wedding bands are important symbols of your lifelong commitment, so even if your band styles don’t match, at least look to share the same metal. To learn more, visit www.preciousplatinum.com/designgallery.

NewsUSA Bridal