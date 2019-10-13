Tosca Online Training with Free Certification

Event on 2018-07-27 00:00:00

MindMajix is the globally professional in IT courses training which emphasizes on hands-on experience with examples from real-time scenarios by experts. It is the largest provider of high-quality online training courses.

It is conceptualized and initiated by several multidisciplinary and ingenious software technocrats having a combined experience of more than 10 yrs in the industry.

About Tosca Training:

Mindmajix Tosca Training – Become Job Ready in Tosca Test Automation Tool by learning to deploy & managing apps using TOSCA blueprints, seamless continuous integration, Initial Setup & exploratory testing. The course follows a tracking format of designing, structural optimization, durability, stress reduction, shape optimization with TOSCA structure & shape. It also includes Test case execution set, Steering parameters, Adding technical parameters, Buffer operations, impact analysis and more. Enroll & Get Certified Now.

Key Features:

-Flexible Timings

-Certified & Industry Experts Trainers

-Multiple Training Delivery Models

-Customize Course

-24/7 Support

-Hands On Experience

-Real Time Use Cases

-Q&A with Trainers

-Small Batches (1to5)

-Flexible Payments

-Job Support

-Placement Assistance

For Free Demo Please Contact:

USA: +1- 201 378 0518,

INDIA: +91 9246333245

Email: [email protected]

Url: https://mindmajix.com/tosca-training

Tosca

at New Mexico United States, Los Angeles, CA 90001

New Mexico United States

Los Angeles, United States