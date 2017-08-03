Too Much Stuff? Give Kids Experiential Gifts This Holiday Season

(NewsUSA) – If, like many parents, you struggle with what to get your kids for the holidays, consider thinking outside the box and giving them gifts that will expand their horizons. Underscoring the importance of combining adventure and education, experts say that school is much easier when kids can draw upon skills they’ve learned through outside experiences. “Experiential gifts can teach a new, lifelong skill, provide a fun, new way to spend family time, and build memories together in a way that no toy or gadget could,” says Emily Levitt, vice president of Education for Sylvan Learning. To this point, Levitt encourages parents to get creative this holiday season, and give the gift of learning. “These kinds of gifts are special not just for your child, but for everyone who participates. And I can’t think of a better way to spend the holidays.” To that end, here are a few holiday suggestions for parents that kids will not only love, but learn from as well: * The Science of Cooking. Your little chef will not only get to make and eat delicious food that they’ll be able to recreate at home, but will learn how to incorporate math, since this intrinsic skill is necessary for making flavorful dishes. Following a recipe requires learning how to measure and getting familiar with fractions. If they want to double a recipe, they’ll have to use multiplication and addition skills. * Getting an EDGE on the competition. For a gift that encompasses science, technology, engineering AND math, look no further than Sylvan Learning. A package of Sylvan EDGE classes will empower kids to lay the groundwork for future success and have fun while doing it. The combination of fun and academic mastery is unique. Whether it’s designing a video game from scratch after school, programming a LEGO robot on Saturdays, or engineering seriously cool super structures, your child will be learning something new every time and will be delighted to try the next series of courses as soon as they finish! * Giving the gift of music. Music lessons are a great way to uncover a talent and passion that is both creative and math-based. From guitar to piano or maybe even the sax, you can give kids the option to choose which instrument to explore. Both music and math go hand-in-hand because they both involve patterns, ratios, fractions, proportions, and memorization. * Getting moving. Kids with a ton of energy will enjoy classes such as gymnastics or rock climbing. These activities not only teach kids about the human body, but are developmental sports, which require a progression of steps. The skills needed in these activities can stimulate problem solving, math, and reading in school. For more information, please visit www.getsylvanedge.com.

