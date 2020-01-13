Tech Tools That Can Help Your Small Business Grow

(NewsUSA) – Since 1963, the president has proclaimed one week out of the year as National Small Business Week, recognizing the contributions of small U.S. businesses to our national economy. This year, the week of May 5 through May 11 will recognize entrepreneurship and innovation.To help celebrate the week, Marc Saltzman, business technology expert, partnered with KillerApps.com (Click here to view video) and three brands that have the tech tools and services to help small businesses grow by boosting productivity in the office or on the go.First up, a laptop. The Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 is a work companion that is not only powerful and secure, but beautiful and as close to frictionless as possible. It uses Dell’s new Express Sign-in to detect your presence, wake the system in about one second, and scan for facial recognition to log you in and begin working. When you step away, it will recognize that you’ve left and lock itself.The new Latitude is the world’s smallest commercial 14" 2-in-1 to easily take on the go. It delivers the longest battery life in its class at 24 hours, enabling days of unplugged productivity during travel.Next, printers are a must for business. The Color imageCLASS MF743Cdw is essential for small-to-medium businesses looking to print high-quality output while maximizing their productivity. A large, color touch display panel features intuitive, swipe technology. Perfect for producing vivid and vibrant output to meet the demands of any creative office, the MF743Cdw offers superb color duplex quality. Printers include a standard, three-year warranty backed by Canon’s service and support. In the spirit of the smart office, through the Canon Auto Replenishment Service, registered printers purchased at Canon Online Store automatically alert Canon when running low on toner and Canon automatically ships a new toner cartridge directly to the customer.To stay connected, Ooma Office offers a set of features carefully curated to meet the needs of small businesses, available through a straightforward fee of $ 19.95 a month per user with no contract required. Customers have their choice of hardware and receive advanced features such as a virtual receptionist, ring groups, call parking and multi-site access, which combine to make small businesses sound big. Ooma Office is easy to set up and can scale with your company.For more information, visit KillerApps.com.

NewsUSA Computers