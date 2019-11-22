SUPER DATING SIMULATOR: BLAZE INSIGNIA- ETERNAL MELODY

Event on 2019-11-22

Super Dating Simulator is an interactive comedy experience! Every month we create an original dating sim "game" inspired by anime, video games, and other geeky goodness, and our audience takes control. Choose wisely, and our main character just might find true love!

A king is forced to marry a queen of his choosing to enhance the stats of his home country’s army, but he’s reluctant to do what it takes to be ready for a relationship! His jester friend, a high priest in training, and essentially Steve Jobs in a wizard hat will all conspire to strike the flame of love in his heart, while a military threat from a *gasp* democratic nation threatens the monarchy!!! If you love strategy games, anime, musicals, romance, modern dating tropes, or weird ass comedy shows, you can’t miss this!

Los Angeles, CA 90038, US

Los Angeles, United States