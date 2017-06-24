Sunday Chat: Practice Your English
Event on 2017-06-25 14:00:00
Sunday May 14, 2017
2:00 PM until 3:00 PM
Improve your English by chatting with other people about everyday topics in a friendly, welcoming setting at Newark Library on Sundays. This drop-in program requires no registration. All library events are free.
Questions? Phone Barbara at (510) 284-0684 or email btelford-ishida@ aclibrary.org
Location: Newark Library
at Alameda County Library
2450 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, United States