SILICON VALLEY GUIDED LEGENDS TECH TOUR

Event on 2019-05-31 09:00:00

The Startup and Tech Tour is a unique one-day experience. Designed for those who come to Silicon Valley to learn about new technologies, it also offers unparalleled access to the Valley's "secret sauce": disruptive startups. On this tour you’ll visit the most innovative companies operating today in Silicon Valley and get hands-on experience with cutting-edge technologies. Getting up to speed on the major trends in the fields of Internet of Things, Virtual Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Drones and Robotics comes as standard. Join a Startup and Tech Tour and meet the founders and CEOs who are transforming industries. Hear insider stories of their greatest successes and failures. Tech Tour Schedule: Keynote Speech 9:00 – 10:00am Silicon Valley Innovation Center, San Mateo, CA “The Future of Fusiness” and Q&A by innovation strategist of Silicon Valley Innovation Center at Silicon Valley Innovation Center. Tesla Model X Test Drive & Oculus Rift/ Microsoft HoloLens Tryouts 10:30 – 11:30, San Mateo, CA There are 3 main features of Tesla that we will show to highlight “autonomous” driving. – Autopilot (Car will follow other cars, stop itself if car stops in front of it, follow the lane even with turns, and etc. ) – Auto parking (Car can park itself automatically both parallel and perpendicular). – Auto summon (Car can move few yards back and forth by its own / no driver inside.) A test drive will take place in a parking lot and city streets next to our office in San Mateo (We are located in a quiet business district, with the minimal traffic, and this makes this experience easy and stress-free.) Your participants will be behind driving wheel during autopilot mode. One of our representatives will be present in the car all the time to advise. Every participant who is willing to test drive Tesla should have a driving license valid for driving in US. (I.e. valid for renting cars in US). Guided Tour of Draper University 11:30am – 12:00pm, San Mateo, CA Draper University is Silicon Valley’s top entrepreneurship program founded by Tim Draper. Startup bootcamp and crash course in business and entrepreneurship. Lunch 12:00pm – 1:00pm Guided Tour 1:00 – 2:00pm, Stanford/ Palo Alto, CA Guided tour on the campus of Stanford University / or visit to B8ta store (and discussion with an expert, www.b8ta.com) Google Headquarters and Googleplex 2:00 – 3:30pm, Mountain View, CA Guided tour of Googleplex, Android Garden, and Google Merchandise store. Hear insightful facts about unique Google‘s work culture. And expert from Silicon Valley Innovation Center will tell you about how this legendary company is changing the world of business with big data, autonomous vehicles, and artificial intelligence. New Apple Campus and Apple Visitor Center 3:30 – 5:00pm, Cupertino, CA One of our representatives at SVIC can explain Apple history and culture, as well as highlight 4 areas to explore at Visitor’s Center. A unique Silicon Valley experience that you will never forget! Take a deep dive to Silicon Valley Tech World and get inspired ! Discover powerful new ideas about the future of your industry by interacting with like-minded participants, speakers, and Silicon Valley insiders. Discover hidden ideas, search for disruptive technologies. Explore the in-depth treasure of experience Silicon Valley style. Immerse in Silicon Valley and learn from real-life success stories and failures of local innovators, startups and entrepreneurs. See technology demos, and test products first-hand. Touch, test, and try the latest innovations Don't miss your chance to witness the future today! More info here: siliconvalley.tours(These companies participated in previous programs. List of companies and hands-on experiences is subject to change without notice)

at Silicon Valley Tours

1850 Gateway Drive , #150

San Mateo, United States