Sake at Sunset

Event on 2017-06-23 19:00:00

The Japan America Society of Southern California is delighted to present a uniquely enjoyable evening of sake sipping and appetizers at the Maker City LA located in The Reef in Downtown Los Angeles.

There will be over fifty sakes to sample, including many award-winners from the U.S. National Sake Appraisal, along with a savory selection of sake appetizers from animal, Shibumi and Tsubaki.

Tickets are limited, so please buy early. Payment must be made at the time of reservation, and there are no refunds after purchase. You must be 21 or over to attend. This event is held in cooperation with The Joy of Sake, whose purpose is celebrating the ancient craft of sake-making. It has held sake tastings in many cities in the U.S. including Honolulu, New York, San Francisco and Las Vegas. Special thanks to Kats Miyazato of M&M Enterprise – Honorary Kikisake-shi.

at 1933 S Broadway #1148, Los Angeles, CA 90007, United States

