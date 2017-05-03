Register Now for Kids' Summer Art Camp

Event on 2017-05-03 00:00:00

Event Details



Go Back

Register Now for Kids' Summer Art Camp

Start Date: 5/3/2017 All Day

End Date: 7/7/2017

Event Description:

Spark your children’s creativity this summer! There’s still time to enroll your children 7-14 in Summer Art Camp where they can immerse themselves in the world of art and drama. Two sessions are available: July 10-21 and July 24-August 4. Art camp meets in the Visual Arts buildings on the CSUF campus.

Led by professional artists, campers will rotate classes during the day: drawing, painting, musical theater and 3-d design. Classes fill quickly, so be sure to register as soon as possible. Last year’s camps were a sell-out.

Registration is available online, by mail and in person. For more information: fullerton.edu/kidscamp, or contact Brandy Schaal – bschaal@fullerton.edu, 657-278-7269.

Location Information:

Online

at Cal State Fullerton

800 North State College Boulevard

Fullerton, United States