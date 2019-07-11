Parents Get Help Coaching Teen Drivers from Michelin, NFL Star

(NewsUSA) -; As a parent, there is no shortage of things to worry about when it comes to your kids. If you have teenagers, that anxiety can rise even more, especially when they start to drive.Car crashes remain the top killer of teenagers in the United States, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.To bring awareness of teen driver safety among teens and parents, top tire manufacturer Michelin has teamed up with football legend -; father of a teen driver -; Emmitt Smith in an educational campaign, "Coaching Your Teen Driver.""As parents, we play a critical role in coaching our teens to be safe drivers," Smith says in a statement announcing the campaign in conjunction with National Teen Driver Safety Week."Keeping a cool head on the road starts with a strategy and a plan -; that’s where Michelin’s resources for coaching your teen driver can help."The campaign features a downloadable handbook that includes practical road safety advice for coaches and trainees, as well as a series of "offensive" and "defensive" driving plays to master with your teen driver.Offense: The handbook’s offensive driving plays are designed to build new drivers’ confidence on the road. Offensive plays include adjusting mirrors for maximum visibility, as well as changing lanes, passing other cars and merging smoothly onto highways safely and with confidence.Defense: Defensive driving maneuvers are essential for safety on the road. The handbook reinforces key defensive driving plays, such as how to manage tailgaters, drive safely near large trucks, keep a safe following distance and respond to changes in road conditions due to weather or other factors."The handbook also emphasizes critical tips for coaches -; such as knowing when to call a "time out" and pull over when stress levels rise, and the importance of conducting a "post-game analysis" with your teen after the driving lesson to review what went well and where they can still improve.In addition, a section on basic vehicle and tire maintenance includes information that teens should know to stay safe on the road, but that often are not taught in drivers’ education classes."Sharing even simple tips with teens, like how to maintain tires, could result in a few extra feet of stopping distance that could mean the difference between life and death," Scott Clark, chief operating officer for Michelin North America says in the statement.Find more driving and tire safety information for teens – and download the full Coach’s Handbook – at www.MichelinMan.com/SharingSafety.

