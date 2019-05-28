Get Fueled Up for Warmer Weather

(NewsUSA) – It’s spring and that means it’s time to take your boats, lawnmowers, classic cars and other summer gear out of the shed to get them ready for sun and fun! But before you hit the road, lawn or waves, it’s important to set aside some time for preventative maintenance to make sure your summer plans don’t stop short.You’ll of course want to wash and wipe off the exterior of your summer toys, but it’s very important not to skip maintenance of the internal workings of your vehicles.Despite the famous saying, "what you can’t see can hurt you," this is where STA-BIL, America’s no.-1-selling and trusted ethanol treatment and fuel stabilizer brand, comes in. STA-BIL, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary, helps consumers protect their cars, boats and small engines from the inside out, keeping them running at their peak year-round.Since fuel can go bad in as few as 30 days, using a fuel stabilizer at each fill-up can increase power and fuel efficiency while helping clean and protect your engine from the potentially harsh side effects of ethanol-blended fuel.Think of STA-BIL as the peacekeeper that helps the fuel and water in your engine play nicely, protecting your fuel tank from corrosion and phase separation.As consumers prepare to take their equipment out of storage for the spring, two key aspects of engine maintenance should be top-of-mind:* Function. Fueling up at the pump is just one step in keeping your fuel tank running. Products with a proven track record, such as the lineup of STA-BIL Fuel Stabilizers, are specially formulated to treat each of your vehicles or equipment differently, whether they are on the road, in the water, or in the backyard tool shed.If you find yourself in a bind and your engine isn’t running quite right, try cleaning it, but from the inside. STA-BIL Carb & Choke Cleaner is designed specifically to help clean the engine by dissolving gum and varnish, as well as dirt and carbon deposits that keep engines from functioning at their peak. A clean engine starts more easily and runs more efficiently, which saves time and money.* Protection. Innovations in small engine products have led to the development of pump protectors that keep components of gear- like pressure washers in good shape over long storage periods. The latest addition to the STA-BIL family, STA-BIL Pump Protector, also provides antifreeze protection and serves as a lubricant and guardian against mineral deposit buildup, which can decrease the efficiency of your pressure washer.If your gear tends to sit out exposed to the elements, protection against rust should be a top priority. Look for a product that will protect exposed metals, like STA-BIL Rust Stopper, which is quick and easy to apply.Internal parts need protection too, which is where a propelled oil, such as the STA-BIL Fogging Oil, can make a difference. Fogging oil is designed to help displace moisture from engine parts, protect the components, as well as lubricate them for optimum function.To learn more about how to keep warmer weather engines functioning at their peak, visit www.sta-bil.com.

