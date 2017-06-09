LOS ANGELES DESIGN FESTIVAL – ADOBE CREATIVE JAM

Please join us for a Creative Jam, an inspiring two-part design experience that demonstrates and celebrates creativity.

The Adobe Creative Cloud team will host the Creative Jam presentations. This one-hour design showcase highlights the work of local creative leaders.

At the same time, in the next room, design teams will be competing in the Creative Jam tournament, a 3-hour design showdown. This event will have two categories: motion design and graphic design. Once the Creative Jam presentations wrap, tournament participants will take the stage to share their creations with you. As part of the audience, you’ll vote on each submission and select the People's Choice winner. There will also be Grand Prize winners decided by a group of Judges!

