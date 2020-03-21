I AM SOPHIE.

"A fascinating journey into what constitutes an individual, and how one is defined not only by society but in ones innermost self. Corinne Shor explores identity with style." -LA Times

Written & Performed by Corinne Shor

Directed by Susan Angelo

I AM SOPHIE is an exploration of identity in which you become the confidante to Sophie Carter, formerly known as Kate Carter. Sophie is a changed woman returning to the United States after living in Paris. She comes home to take care of her father and when she arrives, her loved ones meet Sophie for the first time. What follows is an existential adventure. With humor and an aching heart, Sophie has us all wondering, "Who am I?" and "Who do I want to be?"

80min. No intermission or late seating.

