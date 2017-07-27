How to Make the Most of Your Greater Fort Lauderdale Vacation

(NewsUSA) – Sponsored News – Are you thinking about planning a Florida vacation? The greater Fort Lauderdale area is among the most popular South Florida destinations. For outdoor enthusiasts, Greater Fort Lauderdale features 23 miles of Blue Wave-certified beaches, as well as more than 300 miles of inland waterways for sightseeing. This beach resort destination offers a range of daytime and nighttime options for entertainment, shopping and dining. The area is accessible via the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which offers flights from all major points in the United States and Canada. In addition, the Greater Fort Lauderdale area is home to the Port Everglades cruise port, which hosts a range of luxurious and popular cruise lines on a regular basis. An affordable package now available in Fort Lauderdale makes it even easier to plan a vacation. The “Vacation Like a VIP” package features a variety of hotel upgrades and discounts on dining, shopping and entertainment to appeal to a range of travelers. The Vacation Like a VIP package is available at 11 Lauderdale Luxe hotels, including the Diplomat Resort & Spa, Fort Lauderdale Marriott Pompano Beach Resort & Spa, Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa, Lago Mar Resort and Club, Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, Pelican Grand Beach Resort, Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale, Royal Blues Hotel, Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach, W Fort Lauderdale and the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort. The package includes free valet parking and a room upgrade at select Lauderdale Luxe hotels, along with a $ 25 American Express gift card and a $ 100 resort credit that may be used for food and beverage, golf, spa services, pool and beach cabana fees, water activities and kids programs (where available). The package also has options for free valet parking and a “Savings Passport” at the nearby Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills, as well as a Summer Savings 2-for-1 card, valued at $ 200. The Vacation Like a VIP package is available for travel between May 1 and September 30, 2016, with a minimum two-night stay. For more information, visit sunny.org/vip. For additional information about how to make the most of your Florida vacation, contact the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau at (800) 22-SUNNY or visit www.sunny.org. You also can get the latest information, tips and advice on Florida travel by contacting the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau via social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Foursquare and Pinterest: @visitlauderdale.

